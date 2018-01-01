Diverse talent is everywhere. The problem is finding candidates who are skill-ready to meet your needs. With a simple investment in your local community, Treehouse delivers quality candidates directly to you.
TalentPath is a scalable system for creating and retaining diverse talent for your engineering team.
TalentPath is trusted by:
Treehouse is the best learning platform for creating new developers. We go above and beyond to become a true partner by creating an outcome-driven program tailored to your organization’s needs.
Strong partnerships with regional non-profit organizations
Robust training program to successfully invest in diverse talent
Treehouse Apprenticeship Playbook™ to create a reliable Apprenticeship and Mentorship program
Quality training on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for your key stakeholders
“TalentPath has helped us invest in and empower underrepresented people of color and women, to give them a direct path from the community into our engineering organization.”
TalentPath helped us hire high-quality diverse developers.
Eric Muntz
VP Engineering, MailChimp
"Treehouse has done the most important work: seeking to understand the problem of hiring, developing, and retaining talented software engineers who are Black, LatinX, or Women. They care deeply about Social Justice -- and have put hard work in on various efforts to help underrepresented groups enter the technology industry. They've taken that knowledge and passion and built TalentPath - I'm very excited to see it adopted by companies across America."
Bjorn Freeman-Benson
CTO, InVision
David Adewumi
Startup Advisor
Treehouse’s proven track record of successfully creating diverse talent makes us the ideal partner for your company.
We know how to successfully create a diverse talent pipeline
7 years of experience
We're looking for individuals across the country that want to be part of TalentPath. Send us an email with your location and we'll be in touch when TalentPath programs are in your area.
Want to jump-start your career with an Apprenticeship?